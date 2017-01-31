Hello Panda, Cream Buns & Jelly Beans: WowBox, India's First Japanese Subscription Box Is Here

Our Wow Box was Fun & Tasty contained an assortment of candies and chips. We were most excited to find the original Japanese Hello Panda, which tasted quite different from the kind you get in India. Another office favourite was the Potato Snack Corn Potage {hey, we didn’t name these} — the chips were light and flavourful, with a wonderfully unique crisp texture, yum. The Caramel Corn Sticks were also super delicious — we just couldn’t stop reaching for them. Oishiikatta desu! And it’s the first of it’s kind that we’re hearing of in India, which is exciting! But you’ll need to wait around two weeks for your package to arrive. If you can’t wait, Express Shipping is possible, but at a cost.

