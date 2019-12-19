Writer Cafe - Readers/Writers World Of Being.

Writers Cafe is a new place which has opened up in Kalyan Nagar. It's a Cafe which is mainly put together for all of those Folks who love to Read and Write, it's perfect! The place is very much Budget-Friendly which also has Zomato Gold on top of that which makes this place an option to visit here.There are two sections, one for all the book readers and another one for all the people who would visit this place to spend some time alone. The interiors are really good to look at and it's all based on Writing and Reading which is just the vibes we need on the walls around such themed cafes. There are books available on the ground floor and the first floor too. Seatings are available for all heights which are Low, Medium and High chairs and tables, which makes it even more comfortable. There are balcony seatings available too. I loved their food as it's simple to look at but tastes really good. I loved their Sticky Lemon Chicken and Baked Mac & Cheese which were both brilliantly done. Moving on to the shakes, their Chocolate Mousse Shake is easily one of my most favourite drink here. I gotta say fabulous job done on the service here as they were very kind, sweet, interactive and quick in getting us stuff.