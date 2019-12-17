Writers Cafe: A Go-To Place To Fix Your Caffeine Cravings With Your Favourite Book!

As the name suggests, Writers Cafe is a heaven for the ones who love books. This place is super affordable and is always busy with happy customers. The college students are always flocking here. Let it be a big group or a few of em, it caters to all. The staff is super amazing and friendly. The service is prompt. At least twice a month I'm here with a couple of friends. My favorites are - Americano, Orange Kale Salad, Lab Kai Chicken Salad, Sticky Lemon Chicken, Teriyaki Strips, Mince Chicken and Potato Bake, Chicken Sausage Onion Crepes and Iced Latte.