Writers Cafe: A Go-To Place To Fix Your Caffeine Cravings With Your Favourite Book!

Cafes

Writer's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

509, 4th Cross Road, HRBR Layout, Block 2, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

As the name suggests, Writers Cafe is a heaven for the ones who love books. This place is super affordable and is always busy with happy customers. The college students are always flocking here. Let it be a big group or a few of em, it caters to all. The staff is super amazing and friendly. The service is prompt. At least twice a month I'm here with a couple of friends. My favorites are - Americano, Orange Kale Salad, Lab Kai Chicken Salad, Sticky Lemon Chicken, Teriyaki Strips, Mince Chicken and Potato Bake, Chicken Sausage Onion Crepes and Iced Latte.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Kids, Bae

