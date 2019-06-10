This Cafe Is An Absolute Treasure For All Book Lovers Along With Delicious Food

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Writer's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

509, 4th Cross Road, HRBR Layout, Block 2, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Writer's cafe in Kammanahalli has a calm and relaxing vibe. They have books to read which are also for sale. They have a really reasonable menu and the food is absolutely delicious. Do try the Hot chocolate and the Pancakes. They are amazing. It’s a heaven for all the book lovers, they also have some really nice cakes and cupcakes. Overall, it’s a really chill place to hang out.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Writer's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

509, 4th Cross Road, HRBR Layout, Block 2, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default