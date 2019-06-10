Writer's cafe in Kammanahalli has a calm and relaxing vibe. They have books to read which are also for sale. They have a really reasonable menu and the food is absolutely delicious. Do try the Hot chocolate and the Pancakes. They are amazing. It’s a heaven for all the book lovers, they also have some really nice cakes and cupcakes. Overall, it’s a really chill place to hang out.
This Cafe Is An Absolute Treasure For All Book Lovers Along With Delicious Food
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Writer's Cafe
Comments (0)