This Ooty Bungalow Lets You And Bae Breakfast In Bed And Enjoy Great Views

For a short break, stay at the Wyoming House, a century-old colonial bungalow located in the heart of Ooty. You will love their colonial customs, beautiful garden, and breakfast in bed. It's nestled in a wooded havelock hill that overlooks the picture-perfect township of Ooty below. The bungalow sits amidst a gorgeous garden, perfect to sit out. All the six rooms are beautiful and old-worldly — you will fill parquet flooring and high ceilings with charming original fittings and fixtures. During your stay, you can indulge yourself in a relaxed breakfast in bed, room service, free WIFI, laundry and dry cleaning service, and ironing. Wyoming House has retained a lot of its British ways. Boys, they do a very formal “trouser pressing” aka ironing your trousers and shoe shining if you are interested in that sort of a thing.

Whether you are staying here for just a day or spending the weekend, there’s plenty of things for you to do. You can start by taking a stroll in the forest near the bungalow before heading out to the town. The Ooty Botanical Garden is roughly a kilometre away with the Ooty Lake a further kilometre away. Popular spots such as Lawrence School in Lovedale, Sim’s Park, and Dodabetta Peak are all within the 10 km radius. For those of you who are in for a quite weekend, the garden that overlooks the city is perfect. Unwind with a book, sip on some tea, and relax. If you lucky, the caretakers’ dogs will be around and you’ll absolutely love their company.

