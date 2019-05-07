Must Visit: XOOX Brewmill

XOOX Brewmill; Located near to Forum Mall Koramangala, XOOX is set up in the industrial estate where the management turned out a mill to this Brewery that we see today. With the seating capacity of around 350+, XOOX has seating in the ground floor, first floor & outdoor seating based on the interests of the guest. Its a place where I would love to come on a weekday after office to relax & chitchat with friends. I love the fact they have a huge live sports screening which can be seen from all the indoor seating. considering IPL & World Cup coming now, I'm sure this gonna be jam-packed. Their brewery cabin can give you an idea as to how well this place is maintained.. cleanliness & classic decor all around. They have 6 types of craft beer which can suit everyone in the gang to go with the personal preferences.. try them all so you can figure out what to order next time :) Went with a couple of friends hence tried my hands on a couple of dishes from the menu. Notably, every dish we had has Chef's hand on it. Chef made the regular dishes to twist with various ingredients so that we feel the difference once we taste. Appreciate the fact that they come up so well with the twists 👉 Georgian Garlic Bread: Not a big fan of garlic bread but this version Flatbread with triple cheese is a good one to try on.. served with chilli garlic dip is worth trying 👉 Wok Tossed Chilli Babycorn: Chef take on humble baby corn to make it extra special by tossing in chilli plum sauce, liked the base of the green pea for the dish 👉 Masala papdi nachos: Nachos with a twist where we have dal makhni as base served up with tomato onion salsa .. 👉 Mexican Kachori: Not your normal kachori anymore. Mexican interests added to the dish.. stuffed with beans & jalapenos. I wish the jalapenos can be more powering as the batter taste is dominant 👉 Thai fish cakes: You beauty :) Didn't enjoy at the first bite, But it tempts me to try again & again that to mark it as my favourite dish for the night. Served along sabudana makes it appealing 👉 Chatpata Chicken Potli: Chicken masala tikka stuffed inside fried dumpling shaped pottis was lovely. I enjoyed it well with the dip served along 👉 Malaysian Prawn Satay with Sweet & Sour Sauce: Big daddy in the dishes we tried. Looks intimidating & tempting.. they may look small, but very flavorful. #Mustorder 👉 Yi Mein Noodles with stir-fried vegetables: My favourite in the mains ... Wok tossed noodles are served with a vegetable crunchy basket made again of noodles. The crispy noodles are broken in front of us & mixed along with veggies.. good way to mix those crispy noodles so we get that crunchy feel while having the dish. 👉 Kulcha Platter: Thanks to the team for whoever thought to keep this in the menu. Good for gangs, everyone gets their tummy filled with it.. esp love the egg kulcha & malai chicken tikka kulcha in the platter. Order this to make sure our buddies are not going home hungry. Desserts need a special mention coz desserts to come along with theatre & drama while served on the table...For those Instagram lovers, they know what you want :D 👉 Red Velvet Parfait: never thought of having beetroot as part of the dessert, but these guys made it a reality. comes in a special box of love. that's a must try.. Loved it pretty much 👉 Buttermilk pannacotta: Rosemary based buttermilk panacotta along with raspberry & rose decoration around it... i bet you that that looks pretty interesting Not an alcoholic person hence I've just tried Apple cider beer as a beginner..reminds me of similar to Appy Fizz & a good one to try among what they offer. 👉 Kulhad Ice Tea: Very refreshing ice tea where it is served in a kulhad, went with my favourite peach flavour & bang on.. loved it :) 👉 Fantastic 4: Lychee based mocktail with beetroot in it.. never a fan of beetroot, but definitely worth try. This will be my go-to place for evenings where I want to just sit & relax spending time with my buddies, Do visit so you will have the same opinion as mine :)