A Typical Sports Bar Atmosphere At Sarjapur

Bars

Xtreme Sports Bar

Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru
2.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Play Arena, 75, Hosa Road, Kasavanahalli, Bangalore

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Xtreme Sports Bar & Grill has a typical sports bar atmosphere. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, indoor has a dance floor with regular DJ nights hosted every now and then, indoor has a bar counter, a buffet arrangement line for occasional buffet serving, a snooker/pool table, foosball, and little cosy seating arrangement. the outdoor is an open-air atmosphere, it houses a huge bar counter, with multiple high definition screens showing the best in sporting events, plus live entertainment along with some exotic food and beverages.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

Xtreme Sports Bar

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
3.8

765, 4th Floor, Above Tommy Hilfiger, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

