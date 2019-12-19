A Typical Sports Bar Atmosphere At Sarjapur

Xtreme Sports Bar & Grill has a typical sports bar atmosphere. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, indoor has a dance floor with regular DJ nights hosted every now and then, indoor has a bar counter, a buffet arrangement line for occasional buffet serving, a snooker/pool table, foosball, and little cosy seating arrangement. the outdoor is an open-air atmosphere, it houses a huge bar counter, with multiple high definition screens showing the best in sporting events, plus live entertainment along with some exotic food and beverages.