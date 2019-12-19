Yasin Awadh Delivers Delicious Royal Awadhi Food At Your Doorstep!

I’m from Lucknow and Awadhi cuisine is my comfort food. I tasted Dal Bukhara, Khamiri Roti and Shahi Toast. Dal Bukhara was perfectly pasty and of right melt in the mouth consistency (they actually cook it for 8hrs!) The flavours were subtle but potent. I personally would’ve loved if the flavours were stronger but I’m not complaining. The mushroom Galouti kebabs here are one of a kind! I don’t think I want to say much about it because one needs to taste it to actually enjoy it. They’ve made into my ‘best kebabs ever’ list for sure. The Shahi toast deserves a special mention. It was brilliant! And I mean it! It was soaked but not soggy. Had a delightful mini-crunch to it which most of the other places don’t have. That being said, some people like it fully soaked and soggy but I like this texture better. I guess it should be in everyone’s must order list. Overall, Yasin Awadh provides star restaurant like food at your doorstep for a much lesser price. I highly recommend them for your next online order!