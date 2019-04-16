Holy Chic: This Koramangala Boutique Spins A Modern Twist To Ethnic Wear

This summer, up your style game with pastels and floral patterns with apparel from Yati Couture. This quaint store on JNC Road is easy to miss unless you’re really looking for it. Started by designer Yati Agarwal Acharya, one of the reasons why we love this boutique is because of the twists she adds to otherwise regular Indian outfit. From long ethnic dresses with just a dupatta to chic jackets that you could wear over a lehenga set, her individual pieces look great on western and indie apparel as well.

If you’re a bride and are confused about what colour palettes and wardrobes to go with, stop panicking! Set an appointment with Yati and watch her unravel her magic as she understands your body type and personality to whip up something that’ll make you feel like a princess on your special day. Sarees, lehenga sets, anarkalis, chudidar sets and engagement gowns are all available here in a variety of designs and patterns (we’re hoping a friend gets married soon so we have an excuse to shop here).



In their Indo-western section, Yati sells drape kurta and dupatta sets with antique gold borders, ruffled skirts with funky blouses and Anarkalis in pastel colours making them innovative and edgy. Although the price range is on the expensive side, we think it’s worth it considering all her products are occasion wear. Trust us when we say after wearing Yati’s wardrobe to a wedding, you’ll see heads turning..but you’ll be too glam to give a damn!

