If you are looking for a touch of romance and some privacy on a breezy terrace, with some great cocktails, the terrace section of Yauatcha can be your best friend. But you may or may not be able to see what you are eating, thanks to the dim lighting.
Yauatcha Terrace For Killer Cocktails And A Breezy, Romantic Location
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Up In The Air
The terrace location of 1MG Road mall is already a hotspot on weekends with a couple of restaurants such as Blimey and Tao Terraces making the most of the open air. Yauatcha joins the gang with its own terrace space though this one is more bar than nightclub – thumping music and flashy strobe lights are all part of the deal here. Couples, we’d recommend Yauatcha terrace for a romantic night out. Choose the booth-like seating surrounded by plants, and you can be sure of privacy for a little discreet coochy-cooing. But the lighting here is really low or in some cases none, and it does get hard to see what you are going to eat.
Sip And Nibble
Keeping this in mind we decided to sit near the open bar area that had enough lighting, yet wasn’t harsh on our faces. You can pick cocktails {a specially curated new terrace menu} and short eats here. Main course isn’t served upstairs though. We began with a Citrus Martini, a gin, vodka, limoncello, passion fruit, grape fruit and orange juice cocktail. The refreshing and fruity cocktail wasn’t high on alcohol and unnecessary sugar, which worked for us. The Tin Hau Martini was quite potent with whisky as the base, and passion fruit and Martini Bianco vermouth to perk things up. We nibbled on Baked Chicken Puffs and Pork Char Siu Buns to start off with, all mopped up with Yauatcha’s moreish chilli oil. We loved the Kung Pao chicken, the only dish that wasn’t high on the sweet factor, with its mix of veggies, cashew nuts and juicy chicken, all tossed with chillies and Chinese five spice powder. We also did the Crispy Lamb, and this just might be our new favourite snack with slightly sweet slivers of lamb, fried till crisp and garnished with toasted sesame.
You might want to give the mocktails a miss here. We tried the Tokyo Cooler, while the ingredients, peach juice, guava juice, raspberry, lemongrass, and elderflower syrup all sounded exotic in theory, the over sweet taste, reminded us of the Pan Pasand toffee from our childhood. A flavour we definitely don’t want in our drinks!
So, We're Thinking...
If you have partying on your mind, Yauatcha Terrace is not the place to be. Go here for a laid-back rounds of drinks, conversation {provided the music s not so loud} and for a spot of romantic outing.
When: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
