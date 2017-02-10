Yauatcha Terrace For Killer Cocktails And A Breezy, Romantic Location

Keeping this in mind we decided to sit near the open bar area that had enough lighting, yet wasn’t harsh on our faces. You can pick cocktails {a specially curated new terrace menu} and short eats here. Main course isn’t served upstairs though. We began with a Citrus Martini, a gin, vodka, limoncello, passion fruit, grape fruit and orange juice cocktail. The refreshing and fruity cocktail wasn’t high on alcohol and unnecessary sugar, which worked for us. The Tin Hau Martini was quite potent with whisky as the base, and passion fruit and Martini Bianco vermouth to perk things up. We nibbled on Baked Chicken Puffs and Pork Char Siu Buns to start off with, all mopped up with Yauatcha’s moreish chilli oil. We loved the Kung Pao chicken, the only dish that wasn’t high on the sweet factor, with its mix of veggies, cashew nuts and juicy chicken, all tossed with chillies and Chinese five spice powder. We also did the Crispy Lamb, and this just might be our new favourite snack with slightly sweet slivers of lamb, fried till crisp and garnished with toasted sesame.

You might want to give the mocktails a miss here. We tried the Tokyo Cooler, while the ingredients, peach juice, guava juice, raspberry, lemongrass, and elderflower syrup all sounded exotic in theory, the over sweet taste, reminded us of the Pan Pasand toffee from our childhood. A flavour we definitely don’t want in our drinks!