Music & Lyrics: This Music School In Koramangala Is A Great Spot For A Hobby

Looking to pick up a hobby? Yellow Brick Studio in Koramangala is just the place for you to be. Whether it’s vocals, piano or drums, the founders Nadisha and Vibhas will facilitate a fun time for you. Both performing musicians with over ten years of experience, you will be sure to have great teachers.

With no restrictions when it comes to age, the founders believe that it is never to late to learn. The school is located in Koramangala 1st Block right opposite to the old Thulp restaurant. Located on the first floor of a commercial building, the school has three rooms for vocals and piano practice along with two soundproof rooms for the drummers (they know how loud it can get!).

Keeping in mind that students have different needs and requirements, the facilitators mould their teaching and customise it accordingly. So if you want to sign up for exams for Trinity, ABRSM and rockschool boards or just take up a hobby, the classes will be curated accordingly. With classes starting at INR 4,500 for four classes a month, we think it’s worth the investment if you’re serious about music. Head on over to get pitch-perfect!