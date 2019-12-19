One Stop Solution For All Your Skin Related Queries!

Salons

YLG Salon

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.5

3524, Ground Floor, 1st Cross Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The personalised one on one consultation to know the best products for your skin type. Aren’t mums our skin experts that we always look up to? I was lucky enough for second skin expert to analyze my skin and understand what’s lacking that too along with my mum. Couldn’t have asked for more.✨ Yesterday YLG salon had a one to one consultation for an in-depth analysis by skin experts and added bonus, they gave me all their in house YLG products based on my skin type and results🤷🏻‍♀️ Thank you YLG for having us and we had a blast ✨ In addition to their amazing salons all around Bangalore, they have opened a new one in Domlur, so go check it out ❤️

₹500 - ₹1,000

