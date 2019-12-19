The personalised one on one consultation to know the best products for your skin type. Aren’t mums our skin experts that we always look up to? I was lucky enough for second skin expert to analyze my skin and understand what’s lacking that too along with my mum. Couldn’t have asked for more.✨ Yesterday YLG salon had a one to one consultation for an in-depth analysis by skin experts and added bonus, they gave me all their in house YLG products based on my skin type and results🤷🏻♀️ Thank you YLG for having us and we had a blast ✨ In addition to their amazing salons all around Bangalore, they have opened a new one in Domlur, so go check it out ❤️
One Stop Solution For All Your Skin Related Queries!
