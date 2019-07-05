Learn To Perfect Your Asanas Or Get Your Hands Dirty With Pottery At This Studio

Let's face it: there's nothing more relaxing than watching pottery ASMR videos and forgetting about your struggles. What's even better is actually trying your hand at the pottery wheel. Fortunately, Yogam Pottery, run by Balakrishna Vallepu (a certified Hatha yoga teacher and professional potter), lets you do just that. Spend a day here to experience the magic of working with clay, or sign up for yoga classes to help soothe your mind.

Yogam means the act of doing without expecting, and that is exactly the vibe you get when you head to the home studio. For starters, there are no fixed timings - just hit up Balakrishna (aka Balu) and arrange a timing that's convenient for you! As if that isn't cool enough, Balu makes sure to teach pottery to a maximum of 2 people at a time - so you will be getting individual attention and it's a cute date idea, too (you're welcome!). Each session is priced at INR 1,000 and lasts up to 1.5 hours. If you're looking for a short course in pottery, Balu takes up those as well.

As for the yoga classes, Balu says it's ideal for beginners and he only teaches 3-4 people at a time. The classes cover basic asanas followed by pranayama and meditation. Each session is priced at INR 500, but if you choose to attend a month's worth of yoga classes, you will get a discount.