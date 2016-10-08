Not Just Yoga: Yogisthaan Is All About A Relaxed Ambience And Healthy Food Too

Beautiful, tranquil and filled with whispered conversations, Yogisthaan welcomes health-conscious folks as it provides completely organic, healthy and delicious food. Regular yoga classes are also conducted on the same premises as the café.

Who Is It For?

This place is for people who miss Old Bangalore’s quaint, green and ever friendly atmosphere. Those interested in yoga and in search of healthy yet delicious food will find themselves happiest here!

What Is The Ambience Like?

Low seating, dim lighting, an abundance of plants and trees makes this place feel like a safe haven.

Must Eat

Sabudana Khichdi! As disgusting and boring it sounds, it’s delicious and the chutney that comes with it — Gold! Interesting and delicious teas are available too.

How Was My Experience?

The atmosphere here is unmatchable and I didn’t think it was possible to enjoy healthy food this much until I visited Yogisthaan.

#LBBTip

Since it’s a residential area, parking is tough on the road outside. The place is also pet friendly, so you can bring along your favourite pooch to hang out with Yogisthaan’s residential doggie — Doctor.

