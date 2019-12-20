A multi-cuisine restaurant with the best Costal Cuisine served is Sindhoora Grand. The ambience makes it even better to savour the dishes with family and loved ones. Not to miss is the neer dosa, chicken Gassi, Chicken Sukka, chicken ghee roast, appam, Angal Rava fry. Andhra style meals are also a good choice. Something that you cannot miss out is the Ragi Manni (dessert). Biryani can be avoided because it is a Hyderabadi style biryani.
The Best Neer Dosa & Chicken Gassi At This Outlet In Banashankari!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The quantity could be a little better for the price.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Comments (0)