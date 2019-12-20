The Best Neer Dosa & Chicken Gassi At This Outlet In Banashankari!

A multi-cuisine restaurant with the best Costal Cuisine served is Sindhoora Grand. The ambience makes it even better to savour the dishes with family and loved ones. Not to miss is the neer dosa, chicken Gassi, Chicken Sukka, chicken ghee roast, appam, Angal Rava fry. Andhra style meals are also a good choice. Something that you cannot miss out is the Ragi Manni (dessert). Biryani can be avoided because it is a Hyderabadi style biryani.