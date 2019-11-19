Post Work Plans? Visit Harry's In Koramangala For Their Yum Food & Killer Drinks!

I was at Harry's bar and cafe in Koramangala for the Sunday brunch. Priced at Rs 599 + taxes. It is a wonderful set menu that included chicken hot and sour soup and veg hot and sour soup. They were delicious, steaming hot served at your table. For healthy eaters, there are 3 salads available - your classic old green salad, a crunchy salad with the freshest of vegetables and the Hawaiian salad. You also have options from among grilled chicken pizza or the Ortolano pizza. There's a pasta live counter, choose your pasta, choose your sauce and you're good to go. For veg starters, there's Paneer chilli, tomato basil bruschetta, tandoori aloo kebabs and Hunan style crispy veg. For non-veg starters, there's tandoori murgh tikka, BBQ chicken wings, chicken sheekh and pepper chilli chicken. For the main course, there's kabaddi paneer, kung pao vegetarian and dal makhani. For non-veg, there's butter chicken, chicken rendang curry and kung pao chicken. So that's a wonderful combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Other than that, there's veg fried rice, veg Hakka noodles and a choice of bread like naan and tandoori roti. Followed by desserts, like rasgulla, brownie with ice cream, darshan, gulab jamun. All in all, it's a great buffet as I paired it with a Singapore sling and a berry long Island ice tea! The perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon at brunch! Ended it with a sizzling brownie with ice cream