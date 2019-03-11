'The Fixx' A brand new restrobar in Koramangala, with a great ambience, music, drinks and lip-smacking food, be sure to check out this place! Though only a few options in Veg, the staff is really good, they were polite and will help you with anything that you require, they will go out of their way to even make dishes out of the menu if requested!
Buckle Up For This Great Place In Koramangala For Some Amazing Food And Drinks
Bars
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Fast service
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On The Fixx
Bars
Comments (0)