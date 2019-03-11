Buckle Up For This Great Place In Koramangala For Some Amazing Food And Drinks

Bars

The Fixx

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

757, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

'The Fixx' A brand new restrobar in Koramangala, with a great ambience, music, drinks and lip-smacking food, be sure to check out this place! Though only a few options in Veg, the staff is really good, they were polite and will help you with anything that you require, they will go out of their way to even make dishes out of the menu if requested!

What Could Be Better?

Fast service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

