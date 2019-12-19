You Might Have To Wrestle Your Way In To Eat This Biryani

Fast Food Restaurants

Shivajinagar Gardi Ustad Pehlwan Kale Bhai Biryani

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

157, Shivaji Road, Swamy Shivanandapuram, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Shortcut

Wrestle with some delicious biryani and shami kabab at a century old akhara aka wrestling pit. Don’t expect anything swanky though — just plenty of atmosphere and good food.

Chow Down

Mutton biryani and shami kabab

Sip On

Aerated drinks

Winning For

The experience of eating in a century-old space, the smoky aroma of wood-fire cooked biryani and a fully functional wrestling pit for company, all add to the slightly enigmatic charm of the place.

Lowdown On The Ambience

The seating arrangement here {on short legged uncomfortable rickety benches} is very basic, but you could always shift to the mud wrestling pit where blankets are spread to accommodate those who couldn’t manage to get a table.

Smoking Rice

Make sure you reach well before noon, because once the crowd starts pouring in, the food vanishes within an hour or two. The mutton biryani here, come with chunks of tender meat cooked with sticky, short grained rice. Don’t miss out on the delicious pan-fried mutton chops cooked with spices, curry leaves and lots of garlic. We suggest you make a trip on Fridays because that’s the day you get to sample eatery’s famous shami, a deep fried chana dal and minced mutton kebab, best had moped up with spicy mint chutney and crunchy onions.

So, We're Thinking...

The novelty factor of eating at Kale Pehelwan is something you will not forget in a hurry. When: Fridays, noon onwards for shammi and biryani, till food lasts.
