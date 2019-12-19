Wrestle with some delicious biryani and shami kabab at a century old akhara aka wrestling pit. Don’t expect anything swanky though — just plenty of atmosphere and good food.
You Might Have To Wrestle Your Way In To Eat This Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Chow Down
Mutton biryani and shami kabab
Sip On
Aerated drinks
Winning For
The experience of eating in a century-old space, the smoky aroma of wood-fire cooked biryani and a fully functional wrestling pit for company, all add to the slightly enigmatic charm of the place.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The seating arrangement here {on short legged uncomfortable rickety benches} is very basic, but you could always shift to the mud wrestling pit where blankets are spread to accommodate those who couldn’t manage to get a table.
Smoking Rice
Make sure you reach well before noon, because once the crowd starts pouring in, the food vanishes within an hour or two. The mutton biryani here, come with chunks of tender meat cooked with sticky, short grained rice. Don’t miss out on the delicious pan-fried mutton chops cooked with spices, curry leaves and lots of garlic. We suggest you make a trip on Fridays because that’s the day you get to sample eatery’s famous shami, a deep fried chana dal and minced mutton kebab, best had moped up with spicy mint chutney and crunchy onions.
So, We're Thinking...
The novelty factor of eating at Kale Pehelwan is something you will not forget in a hurry. When: Fridays, noon onwards for shammi and biryani, till food lasts.
