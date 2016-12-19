Shop At These Places In Commercial Street Or Bust

When To Go

In general, the earlier you arrive, the greater the selection. Mornings are good to browse at a slower pace too. The later you go, the better the bargain as the closing time gives you a slight bargaining advantage.

Cash Rules

Most shops do not accept credit cards so make sure that you have enough cash before you start shopping. Remember to carry change.

Set A Budget

It’s also smart to set a budget before you hit the market, or set price limits for certain items so you don’t overspend.

Bargain

Try bargaining every time you shop; you may get a great price reduction and enjoy the fun and pleasure of shopping.

When You Really Like It

If you see an item you absolutely must have, go slow with point no 4. Maybe it’s worth that extra 100 bucks.

Now, coming back to shopping