You Will Be In Love With This Shakespere Themed Brewery On Brigade Road

What Makes It Awesome?

ShakesBierre is located in the centre of Bangalore with ample space for sitting, whenever you go to this place you will get a place to sit at somewhere or the other. It has rooftop sitting as well as indoor also they have 2 karaoke rooms with air conditioner where you can have some get together. The food here is also good especially the podi idli is a must try, their mocktail and cocktails are also very nice with a nice presentation. Dal makhani, Thai curry, stuffed paneer shakesbiere chips these were some things i tried and were nice. In deserts there, Kesar ice cream and Gulkund icecream are must try. The ambience is also really nice with Shakespeare theme.

What Could Be Better?

Taste of veg food

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

