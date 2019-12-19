Love This Homestay In Coorg For Its Hospitality, Surroundings & Coffee Kicks

Do you value service and hospitality over luxury and love to spend your free time exploring a new place on a budget then this homestay is definitely for you. Gowrikere homestay is nested amidst ageless hills of somvarpet within 25 km from madikeri, the property is surrounded by thick coffee and spices plantation and stunning views of the lush greenery with a view of a small pond in the front. The owner Prajwal is a superhuman who would do everything to make your stay comfortable. The room itself is basic and can accommodate up to 6 people in one room and set you back by only 7k ( for 6 people). Skip a rock at the pond, walk through plantations or just relax during the day with some freshly brewed coffee and bask in the warmth of a campfire accompanied with yummiest coorgy food to complete the experience. And if you are into sightseeing then just 15kms away is Mallali falls, one of the most pristine waterfalls in Coorg that will please your eyes. To digest the food choose between pushpagiri kumara parvath which is famous trekking destination with lush green landscapes or just head to abbey waterfalls to splatter around in cold soothing water.