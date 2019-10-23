From Stationery To Organisers, Stock Up On Kawaii Products At This Store

Joining the league of Japanese and Korean stores in the city is the new Chinese lifestyle store, Yoyoso, in Vega City Mall. We went in to check it out (but really, we just needed an excuse to stock up on things you didn’t know we needed) and were blown away by all the fun things they have in store. For starters, they have a bunch of organisers that would make even Monica Geller proud. Think 4-shelf hanging cloth organisers, cloth storage boxes and organisers with pockets that you can hang up on the wall.

They also have plush U-shaped kawaii travel pillows, pretty bathroom accessories (all in pastel shades, too!) and the cutest chai mugs and cups in town. One more look around, and you’ll find digital accessories like speakers and headphones, colourful socks and plenty of stationery. As if there’s something like too many notebooks. While you're at it, don’t forget to check out their bag collection: wallets, coin purses or tiny travel backpacks, they have it all. We also quite liked their home decor goodies and beauty products!