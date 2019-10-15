Healthy & Tasty At This Outlet In Jayanagar!

I was invited here to try their super simple version of Prem's Grama Bhojanam ‘s Buddha Bowl and a couple of new items in the menu. I was super excited to try here for a few reasons 1. It is purely made of Millets. 2. Super tasty yet very healthy which is not very really easy (Coz I even can cook the same way) that too without compromising the taste. We were only known only by relying on each other’s comments on food-related posts and I was super happy to meet Krishna Murthy sir finally and did loads of talking and cooking techniques of different Millets. I started with Pumpkin soup made of Yellow Pumpkin which had a very small quantity of Ragi Flour as binding and It tasted very good in giving perfect after taste that is Sweet Mild and light. Then tried Sabsige Soppu (Dill leaves) Vada which is again very homely and tasty. Here comes the star, Kola Urundai - Made of Soya with Chettinadu Masalas - wow perfect for people who love Mock Meat. Then I jumped on their complete millet meal which had * Ragi Ball with Soppu Saaru (Gravy made of greens) * Kodo millet Masala rice (Arikelu) * Foxtail Millet Sambar Rice (Korralu) * Barnyard Millet Rasam Rice (Udalu) * Nelli kaayi Pickle ( Usuri/ Indian Gooseberry) * Little Millet Curd Rice * Radish Stir fry with very basic tempering. * Dil leaves Vada * Simple Salad * Chapathy and a Dessert made of Jaggery. Everything is very tasty with perfect salt, perfect spice, perfect flavour and texture which made me wonder to know how did they manage to bring the perfect taste considering different kind of millets, their cooking timings, their taste and frankly few wholesome grains are too tough to bend and blend but hats off for the concept and taste - I am completely impressed with the taste especially with Sambar Rice, Dessert and the Masala Rice. Coming to the Buddha bowl we tried, this bowl concept is completely dependant on this locally grown Red Rice with five choices of accompaniments along with Salad of the Day, Sweet Potato fries ( super), Pickle, Stir fry of the day. And it is a comfort meal option especially for rice lovers and as Buddha bowl is a warm, rich (In nutrients) and healthy meal I felt it satisfies the name. This suits people like me who eats every day in a bowl by adding everything a little in a bowl of rice. “Healthy yet Tasty” believe me blindly, this is your place and forget everything. And I almost forgot to mention Water is supplied in a Chembu ( Tumbler) and that's not the whole thing, get ready to taste the water in which Pacha Karpuram (Natural Camphor), Tulsi ( Indian Basil), Ilaichi ( Cardamom) is infused to make taste almost like Teertham in Hindu temples ( No Offence just meant to compare to give a better idea of taste).