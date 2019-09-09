This Amazing Bar Hits Phoenix MarketCity With Some Killer Food & Drinks

Bar Bar is located at Phoenix market city which is the most happening mall in Bengaluru. If you are looking for some nice time with your family and friends then Bar Bar is one place for you to relax and enjoy the food, drinks and music. The ambience is nice with dim lights and a live DJ. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. Bar Bar serves Continental, Italian and North Indian cuisine. Not to miss their bar food like Potato Wedges & Ghee Roast Makhana. They have a wide variety of food menu and also the drinks. The white sauce pasta was amazing. The texture and flavour were just perfect. The quantity is decent and will surely make your tummy happy and end your day on a high note 😇.