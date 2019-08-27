This Brand Makes Spa Bags That Are Great For On-The-Go Rejuvenation!

If you’re feeling stressed out with the schedule of your daily life, check out Zenscape wellness potlis that come with natural goodies. If you want to rejuvenate and relax before an important meeting, use these products for self-care on the go. Consisting of four essentials, the lavender eye pillow is filled with flax seeds and dried lavender buds that once placed on the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes, makes you feel calm and relaxed.

The headache relief balm is blended with essential oils and helps to release those tight knots and reduce pain. The calming face spritz can be used by simply spraying it on the face to feel fresh and light. It is a natural hydrosol of lavender. If you feel pins and needles in your joints from sitting in front of the laptop for too long, use their acupressure stick. With the combination of all four, you will be recouped to get back to work and complete those long hours. Costing INR 799 for a potli, this makes for a thoughtful gift to a dear one.

