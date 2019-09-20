This Brand Makes Gorgeous Jewellery Based On Crafts From Across India

Zola, in Italian means a piece of the earth -- hence the name of the jewellery brand. Started by Gina Joseph, the brand believes in creating sustainable livelihoods for rural artisans, especially women. Created by tribes of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa, materials like brass, copper and white metal beads are used. With different collections, choose from the Dhokra, leather or even the recycleart collection. Selling earrings, necklaces and anklets, choose from a range of colours.

Half-moon necklaces, fan earrings and Scorpio earrings are all part of the Bidri collection which is the craft from the town Bidar in North Karnataka. The Kerala Mural Art Collection has necklaces that have art you can wear around your neck. Chokers and bead embroidery earrings are some other products you can find here. Starting at INR 380 upwards, the jewellery from here will definitely add oomph to your wardrobe. The brand has an online platform and can be delivered to your house.