Get Your Hands On Some Amazing Luxury Chocolates At An Affordable Cost

Zoroy a luxury chocolate Factory wherein one can indulge in the world of Chocolate. This place prepares chocolate from scratch. From extracting cocoa from the pod, roast, make nibs and finally to premium chocolate. They have a wide range of chocolates from their Belgium chocolates, Purist Range which is dark Chocolates to Customized chocolates for any occasion. They make both customized chocolates and packaging delivered to your doorstep. Loved their premium Belgian chocolates and the Best was their Purist Collection. The Purist Collection ranges from 70% to 90% of Dark Chocolate. Belgian Chocolate ranges from 34% to 73%. Their Purist Collection chocolates are Vegan, Gluten-Free, Organic and South Indian Beans More importantly Handcrafted in India.