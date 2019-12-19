Stay And Practice Ashtanga Yoga At This Hostel Chain's Backpacker Retreat In Mysore

For all those times you have been fascinated by yoga retreats in some beautiful locale and then subsequently been shocked by the ridiculous rates, we present to you a yoga retreat on a budget. Zostel Mysore, centrally located in Gokulam, which is India's urban capital for Ashtanga Yoga, offers various yoga sessions for you to take up when you check into their hostel. We are talking about Ashtanga, Hatha, and various Pranayama practices that you can participate with like-minded backpackers at the hostel. Even the famous, K Pattabhi Jois Yoga Institute or The Shaala is just a 20-minute walk from the hostel.

The outside garden, which is where most yoga sessions are done is also perfect to catch up on some reading or catch up with other guests. Rooms follow the Zostel norm of mixed and female dorms along with deluxe private rooms. Oh, you also have the option of booking the deluxe ensuite dorm with a mini common area if you are coming in a group more than four. Come night time, we recommend heading up to the beautiful terrace lounge where there's usually an impromptu jam session by musical guests. Common rooms come stocked with board games and books, and while the kitchen is not to dish out a Sunday Roast, you can certainly make a midnight coffee or a late afternoon toast.

