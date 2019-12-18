Chetpet

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chetpet

Casual Dining
image - Kailash Parbat
Casual Dining

Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Classes & Workshops
image - Cook Town
Classes & Workshops

Cook Town

Cook Up Your Signature Dishes With These Awesome Cooking Classes
Chetpet
Clothing Stores
image - Sikhat
Clothing Stores

Sikhat

Contemporary, Sustainable And Free-Spirited! This Homegrown Clothing Label Has Our Heart
Chetpet
Sports Venues
image - Shuffle Sports
Sports Venues

Shuffle Sports

Smash It At Shuffle, A New Urban Sports Facility In Chetpet!
Chetpet
Boutiques
image - The Naked
Boutiques

The Naked

Live Your Bollywood Diva Dream With Outfits From This Designer Label
Chetpet
Home Décor Stores
image - Drapes & Dreams
Home Décor Stores

Drapes & Dreams

Shop All Home Decor Products From Curtains To Furniture At This Store
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - The Patiala House
Casual Dining

The Patiala House

Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet
Chetpet
Gardening Stores
image - Avelon Plant Nursery
Gardening Stores

Avelon Plant Nursery

Spread Some Green Cheer With Adorable Saplings and Pretty Plants From This Chetpet Nursery
Chetpet
Jewellery Shops
image - Gehna
Jewellery Shops

Gehna

Have Your Own Oh My Gold! Moment With Exquisite Jewellery From This Chennai-Based Label
Chetpet
Furniture Stores
image - Karpinter
Furniture Stores

Karpinter

Kiss Your Furnishing Woes Goodbye With The Help Of This Chetpet Store
Chetpet
Clothing Stores
image - Envy Me
Clothing Stores

Envy Me

From Picture-Perfect Reception Ensembles To Comfy Fushion Dresses, Get Envious Outfits From This Chetpet Boutique!
Chetpet
Handicrafts Stores
image - Farm Shop
Handicrafts Stores

Farm Shop

Handmade Chappals, Stone Mugs, Grass Baskets: This Store Will Make You Gung-Ho About Organic Merch
Chetpet
Florists
image - Floral Hut
Florists

Floral Hut

OMG! This Chetpet Store Is Flower Goals!
Chetpet
Clothing Stores
image - Varadarams
Clothing Stores

Varadarams

We Found Lovely Cotton Silk Sarees Starting Just INR 350 At This Chetpet Store And We Cannot Keep Calm!
Chetpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - On The Moo
Juice & Milkshake Shops

On The Moo

Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Salons
image - Zique Salon & Spa
Salons

Zique Salon & Spa

Get Your Hair Reformed At This Luxury Salon And Spa In Chetpet
Chetpet
Cafes
image - Pantry D'or
Cafes

Pantry D'or

Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Classes & Workshops
image - Combat Kinetics
Classes & Workshops

Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dessert Parlours

Rockstone - Icecream Factory

Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Indiska Magic
Dessert Parlours

Indiska Magic

Snack On This: Head To This Eatery In Chetpet For Chaat Sizzlers & Lebanese Sweets
Chetpet
