Smash It At Shuffle, A New Urban Sports Facility In Chetpet!

People in the city are constantly looking for a new space to play a sport. Well, introducing Shuffle in Chetpet, an urban sports facility spread across a sprawling area of 2800 square feet. Whether you like badminton or table tennis, head here to play both the sport and have fun with friends. The badminton court area is 1800 and TT is played in 800 square feet.

Now the next big question. What are the rates like? For peak hours the rates are INR 600 per hour and for non-peak hours is it at INR 400 per hour. Once you are done with the game, step out into their garden space to relax and for some fresh air. We absolutely love the sporty feel and character of Shuffle.

What about refreshments? They have a small juice bar facility, too which will be operational from mid-June. The next time you are looking to spend some quality time with friends, you know where to head.