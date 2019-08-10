Cook Up Your Signature Dishes With These Awesome Cooking Classes

No matter what, we love our restaurant food. But how much can you keep spending on fancy meals? Learn how to do it all at home with Cook Town in Chetpet! They host classes on regular as well as during vacation seasons. Chinese, continental, Indian, Italian along with regular home food, they will teach you how to tweak your food with some extras and save big!.

Right from biryanis, shakes and coolers to appetises and desserts, Cook Town will teach you how to make everything. You can make up your own chicken satay and buttered rice along with oyster fried chicken, crumb fried chicken and coleslaw at INR 600. Sounds like a good Sunday meal, eh? As for the vegetarians who are wondering what to do, you can try it out as well! Paneer goli kebab, crunchy cheesy chaat, crackling spinach and corn kebabs, you can make and eat your very own food! They have classes for seafood preparations as well starting at INR 800.

Cook Town also has special classes for making desserts and chocolates. Learn to make gulab jamun, rasgulla and rasmalai at just INR 650! Chocolate truffle and mousse, anyone? Or perhaps you are a strawberry fan. Each of their class is almost 3 hours long and they teach 3-4 recipes in each class depending upon the menu category you choose. You will also get the recipes when you enter the class. Dial them up to be a part!