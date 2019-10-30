Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet

The Patiala House in Chetpet can satisfy all your Punjabi and North Indian food cravings. Located on Tank Road in Chetpet, the decor at this vegetarian restaurant is quirky, colourful with desi, dhaba style accents adding to the modern-local feel of the place. We're a fan of the quirky wall art there that comprises bhangra moves, trippy yogis, and Hindi catchphrases along with suspended jute lamps illuminating the bright and rustic colours.

Coming to the food, you can slurp on soup (Sweet Corn Mushroom, Lime Coriander, and Veg Manchow) and choose from Tandoori Nazrane including classic dishes like Paneer Tikka, which comes in various varieties (Haryali, Malai, Badami, Hadippa, and Achari). While The Patiala House has got papads and salads, you can try off-beat dishes like Tandoori Pineapple and Tandoori Momo.

Their Indian bread collection includes everything from butter roti to laccha paratha, yay! There’s a bunch of Chinese options as well, and the main course is priced from INR 200. If paneer, kebabs, and North Indian khana are what you love, head to The Patiyala House to gorge on these delights. We totally loved their Paneer explosion!