Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat

Kailash Parbat, as a place, needs no introduction. What started off as a North Indian Kitchen with chaat and Sindhi food as specialities in 1952 is now a global brand with a loyal clientele lining up every week for their delectable dishes. Whether you're craving chaat or are just looking for an excuse to enjoy a tasty, vegetarian North Indian fare, check out our pick of top 5 dishes to try at Kailash Parbat for a soul-satisfying meal.

KP Chaat Platter - Chaat is obviously the first thing on our list. And if you're the kind who cannot choose between sev puri and bhel, this platter can come to your rescue. With dahi vada, sev puri, crispy corn baskets and bhel puri, the KP Chaat Platter offers a taste of everything that best defines popular chaat food. Yeah, we know we didn't mention pani puri. You can always order that by the side for the ultimate chaat bingeing experience. Price per plate is INR 249.



Bhatura Platter - With hot, fluffy bhatures as big as a tawa and that too four of them (masala, paneer, plain and kasoori methi) served with a deep dish of fragrant chole masala and pickled chillis by the side, this one will fill you up like nothing else. Bhature lovers, we challenge you to finish this up on your own. You can always balance it out with some soda later. Price per plate is INR 349

Paneer Tikka 2-Way - What North Indian meal can be complete without a paneer starter? And Kailash Parbat offers you two different flavours of paneer as part of the same dish. Pillowy paneer cubes marinated in a tangy, chilli masala as well as a green chutney masala with grilled veggies and mint chutney, this one will leave you salivating for more. Price per plate is INR 279.

Lokhandwala Frankie - While there are a lot of popular Bombay street food delicacies to choose from at Kailash Parbat, their Lokhandwala Frankie is what we just couldn't leave out. Monstrous and stuffed generously with aloo masala, chutney, cabbage, onions and other veggies and cheese, this one will fill you up! Hog it down with some fresh potato chips they serve it with, and you won't want anything else for the next few hours. Price per plate is INR 149.

Jamun-E-Jannat - Piping hot gulab jamuns swimming in a sea of fresh, creamy rabdi seasoned with nuts and sweetened just right - can you think of a better way to end your meal? We couldn't! A speciality that can be found at every table, KP's Jamun-E-Jannat will give you a foodgasm if you have a sweet tooth. Despite being stuffed, we wiped the bowl clean for this dessert. Price per serving is INR 209.