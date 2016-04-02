Admit it: You’ve always wanted to stay in a fancy tree house {like us}. Which is why we went hunting for the best tree house resorts across the country. From the luxurious to the rustic, perched on single trees, or spread across a canopy, here’s our pick of resorts that reach greater heights.
Live the High Life at Swanky Treehouse Resorts Across the Country
The Tree House Resort
Perched atop Keekar trees in the Aravalli Mountains of the Syari Valley, The Tree House Resort takes luxury to a whole new level. Don’t think that it’s only castles in the air though, as you do get a rustic feel, albeit with glasses of wine and sushi.
Where: Nature Farms, opposite Amity University, 3 km milestone, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Jaipur
Contact: +91 9799490390
Price: INR 16,000 for deluxe nests
The Machan
Who wouldn’t want to get away from the mayhem of the city and escape to a place nestled in the hills of Lonavala? The entire property is set on wooden walkways, so you literally walk above ground level at all times. Pick from five different tree-houses, including the basic one—Sunset—which really isn’t that basic with a loft suite, private deck and open air shower.
If you’re up for splurging, stay at Heritage which has two balconies and a charming spiral terrace that leads to our personal favourite place–the Hanging Room; suspended above the main house, with only glass for walls.
Where: Private Road, Atvan, Maharashtra, {eight kms before Aamby Valley, Lonavla}
Contact: +91 9594053113
Price: Starting at INR 12,000 per night
Rainforest
The Rainforest resort is luxurious and we highly recommend this, especially if you’re looking to get away from it all; here, the Sholayar rainforests are your best friends. Once you get over the chic interiors of the rooms {that fuse the natural wilderness with modern amenities} head to the balcony for a breathtaking view of the thundering waterfall in your backyard–worth every penny!
Where: P VI/93A, Kannamkuzhy PO, Athirapally Via Chalakudy, Trichur, Kerala
Contact: +91 9539078888
Price: Starting at INR 16,000
Check out their website here.
Vythiri Resort
Vythiri Resort is a luxury eco-friendly forest getaway that is highly recommended due to it being smack in the centre of Wayanad. While they do have cottages on the ground, we suggest you pick one of the five Tarzan-style rooms. Going in a group? Splurge and pick the family tree house which has two floors of dreamy living–with a tree going right through the living room!
Where: Lakkidi PO, Wayanad, Kerala
Contact: +91 9447055367
Price: Starting at INR 16,000
Treehouse Hideaway
Considered the first treehouse resort in the country, Pugdandee Safari’s Treehouse Hideaway in Bandhavgarh is the spot to hit up for a majestic view. Spread over 21 acres, the property has five tree houses from which you can not only tower over the canopy of forest, but also hope to spot tigers in all their glory.
Interestingly, the hideaways—Mahua, Tendu, Peepal, Banyan and Palash—are named after the trees on which they are built.
Where: Umaria-Badhavgarh Road, Village Tala, Bandhavgarh, near Bandhavgarh Meadows, Umaria, Madhya Pradesh
Contact: +91 8800637711
Price: INR 27,000
Vanya Greenwoods Resort
The Greenwoods Resort is great for the adventurously inclined; you need to trek up the face of a hill to get to the lone treehouse perched at the top. Built on a single tree at about 18 feet above ground level {it even sways gently when there’s a strong breeze} this is the perfect confluence of nature meeting luxury. More treehouses are expected to be built this year.
Where: KK Road, Kumily, Thekkady
Contact: +91 9446574383
Price: Starting at INR 12,000
Check out their website here.
Nature Zone Resorts
In the picturesque Munnar region, the Nature Zone treehouses have a dramatic feel to them. Long, winding wooden paths, suspended in the air, lead up to the front door while the insides have a 360 degree view thanks to gorgeous ceiling-to-floor windows. A definite vantage point for those interested in taking in the natural surroundings. They keep things simple here–rustic but with modern amenities.
Where: Pulippara, Pallivasal, Munnar, Kerala
Contact: +91 9745433330
Price: Starting at INR 10,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Safari Land Resorts
Mudumalai is host to the Safari Land Resort, and has plenty on offer. The rooms are worth it just for the view of the looming Nilgiris, and there are a host of options for stay. There is a honeymoon room, a few family-friendly rooms, some exclusive pads and the intimidating Skyscraper room.
Plus a babbling brook runs past the stilts the cottages are set on. Just thinking about waking up to birds, sipping coffee as deer play below you, and watching the rains while comfortably ensconced in the trees make us want to take off.
Where: Bokkapuram, Masinagudi, Nilgiris District, Tamil Nadu
Contact: +91 9787592381
Price: Starting at INR 4,000
Check out their website here.
