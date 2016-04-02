Live the High Life at Swanky Treehouse Resorts Across the Country

Who wouldn’t want to get away from the mayhem of the city and escape to a place nestled in the hills of Lonavala? The entire property is set on wooden walkways, so you literally walk above ground level at all times. Pick from five different tree-houses, including the basic one—Sunset—which really isn’t that basic with a loft suite, private deck and open air shower.

If you’re up for splurging, stay at Heritage which has two balconies and a charming spiral terrace that leads to our personal favourite place–the Hanging Room; suspended above the main house, with only glass for walls.

Where: Private Road, Atvan, Maharashtra, {eight kms before Aamby Valley, Lonavla}

Contact: +91 9594053113

Price: Starting at INR 12,000 per night

Find them on Facebook here. Check out their website here.