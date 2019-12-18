Sector 18

Bars
image - Noida Social
Bars

Noida Social

Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Garam Dharam
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Cafes
image - The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe
Cafes

The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe

The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Sector 18
Cosmetics Stores
image - Inatur
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Walk In The Woods
Casual Dining

Walk In The Woods

Fancy A Candlelight Dinner In The Wild Without Actually Going To The Jungle?
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Auntie Anne's Pretzel
Fast Food Restaurants

Auntie Anne's Pretzel

Curb The Little Cravings With Fast Food At This Restaurant
Sector 18
Accessories
image - Vanilla Moon
Accessories

Vanilla Moon

This Brand Does Handmade & Hand-Woven Bags And Shoes
Sector 18
Cosmetics Stores
image - Song Of India
Cosmetics Stores

Song Of India

Stock Up On These Herbal, Organic Skin-Care & Fragrances
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
image - Happy Socks
Clothing Stores

Happy Socks

Keep Your Feet Warm & Comfy With These Quirky Socks
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Big Wong XL
Casual Dining

Big Wong XL

Eat All You Want At Big Wong's Chinese Buffet
Sector 18
Stationery Stores
image - Scoobies
Stationery Stores

Scoobies

This Brand's Awesome Stationery Box Has Everything You'd Need
Sector 18
Accessories
image - Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Bars
image - The Irish House
Bars

The Irish House

Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Fast Food Restaurants

Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Wheelys In
Cafes

Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Toy Stores
image - Hamleys
Toy Stores

Hamleys

Check Out India's Biggest Hamleys Store!
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Nando's
Casual Dining

Nando's

Something Super Spicy For Spicy Food Lovers
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Cafes

Ka Eclairs & Kafe

Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
