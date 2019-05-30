Wondering What To Do This Weekend? Head To DLF Mall Of India For All Things Awesome

Come weekend and you find yourself wondering what you can do to have fun. And if you have a family to entertain, finding the perfect place for both adults and kids can be challenging! However, this weekend we have it all sorted for you, courtesy DLF Mall of India, Noida. From great food options to shopping your heart out with unbelievable offers - we’ve got all the details for you here!

If you're looking to simply chit-chat with a friend comfortably, then there are plenty of coffee places & bakeries you can head to (that are conveniently located on the ground floor). For instance, you can find outlets of Cinnabon (INR 400 for two people), Coffee Bean and Tea leaf (INR 700 for two people) here.

On the fourth floor you'll find the best gaming and sports outlet for kids- Smaaash, as well as Snow World. If you're looking to grab some food after all this, then worry not there's a food court where you can find eateries like Rollsking, Bento Cafe and Oh So Stoned. Also, let us just tell you that this mall in Noida, has the one of the largest Sephora outlets.

We'd like to also tell all you fashion lovers out there that this DLF mall has a pretty spacious Massimo Dutti outlet as well. So y'all can shop your heart out! The closest metro station to this the Noida sector 18 station (subway). And, it's open from 11 am to 10 pm.