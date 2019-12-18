Explore
Sector 27
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 27
For Kids
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Clothing Stores
Export Surplus Market
No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Classes & Workshops
Shaolin Temple India
Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Clothing Stores
Indian August
You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil
Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers
If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Cafes
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Pan
Ganesh Paan Shop
Head To This Stall In Noida For Some Paantastic Treats
Sector 18
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Accessories
Kompanero
Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Fast Food Restaurants
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Baby Dragon Bar & Restaurant
This Hidden Gem In Noida Offers Some Amazing Delicacies
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-a-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
Cafes
Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
Our Story Pub by Sherlock's
Our Story Bistro for Scotch Eggs and Cinnamon Ice Cream in Noida
Sector 18
