Sector 29
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29
Breweries
Pubs
Bars
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Amusement Parks
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Distillery
Visit Gurgaon’s All-New Distillery & Dance To '20s Music, Sip On Cocktails And Chill On The Huge Terrace!
El Sabor
There's A New Mexican Restaurant In G-Town & They Do Stellar Enchiladas!
Script - A Godrej Venture
Script: A Treasure Grove For Scandinavian Inspired Interiors
Ardor 29
Try The Instagram Worthy Dishes At This New Cafe In Gurgaon!
Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
Westside
Get Your Shopping Bags! Gurgaon's 1st Westside Store Is Here
Decode Air Bar
This Restaurant Serves Classic Dishes & Drinks With An Indian Twist
Ladera - Clarens Hotel
Gurugram's Santorini Themed Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!
The Whisky Bar
A 60 Feet Long Paradise For All The Whisky Lovers!
Philtre - The Bistro
This New Bar Lets You Take Your Drinks Home In Specially Designed Glasses
Friction The Drinkery
This Newbie In G-Town Serves Good Food With A Great Decor!
Bikanervala
Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50
Ministry Of Beer
Not Just Beer, Ministry Of Beer Also Does Smoky Cocktails & Experimental Desserts
21 Shots - The Shot Bar
Friyay: Head Over To 21 Shots In Sector 29 For A Fun-Filled Evening With Friends
The Hook
What A Catch! The Hook Is A New Seafood Restaurant That Doubles Up As A Brewery
Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Brew Buddy
Hate Shouting For Drinks? Sector 29’s Brew Buddy Offers Beer On Tap At Your Table!
Outputt
Pretty Lights, BYOB & Outdoor Seating: Ever Chilled At This Ahaata?
The Westin Gurgaon
Four Restaurants, Hot Stone Massages & High-Tech Beds: This Place Is Perfect For A Long Weekend Staycation
PitStop BrewPub
Triple Your Fun With Bowling, Sky Karting & Good Food At SMAAASH
