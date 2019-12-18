Sector 29

Breweries
image - Distillery
Breweries

Distillery

Visit Gurgaon’s All-New Distillery & Dance To '20s Music, Sip On Cocktails And Chill On The Huge Terrace!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - El Sabor
Casual Dining

El Sabor

There's A New Mexican Restaurant In G-Town & They Do Stellar Enchiladas!
Sector 29
Furniture Stores
image - Script - A Godrej Venture
Furniture Stores

Script - A Godrej Venture

Script: A Treasure Grove For Scandinavian Inspired Interiors
Sector 29
Breweries
image - Ardor 29
Breweries

Ardor 29

Try The Instagram Worthy Dishes At This New Cafe In Gurgaon!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Casual Dining

Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
Sector 29
Clothing Stores
image - Westside
Clothing Stores

Westside

Get Your Shopping Bags! Gurgaon's 1st Westside Store Is Here
Sector 29
Breweries
image - Decode Air Bar
Breweries

Decode Air Bar

This Restaurant Serves Classic Dishes & Drinks With An Indian Twist
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Ladera - Clarens Hotel
Fine Dining

Ladera - Clarens Hotel

Gurugram's Santorini Themed Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!
Sector 29
Bars
image - The Whisky Bar
Bars

The Whisky Bar

A 60 Feet Long Paradise For All The Whisky Lovers!
Sector 29
Bars
image - Philtre - The Bistro
Bars

Philtre - The Bistro

This New Bar Lets You Take Your Drinks Home In Specially Designed Glasses
Sector 29
Bars
image - Friction The Drinkery
Bars

Friction The Drinkery

This Newbie In G-Town Serves Good Food With A Great Decor!
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bikanervala
Fast Food Restaurants

Bikanervala

Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50
Sector 29
Pubs
image - Ministry Of Beer
Pubs

Ministry Of Beer

Not Just Beer, Ministry Of Beer Also Does Smoky Cocktails & Experimental Desserts
Sector 29
Bars
image - 21 Shots - The Shot Bar
Bars

21 Shots - The Shot Bar

Friyay: Head Over To 21 Shots In Sector 29 For A Fun-Filled Evening With Friends
Sector 29
Breweries
image - The Hook
Breweries

The Hook

What A Catch! The Hook Is A New Seafood Restaurant That Doubles Up As A Brewery
Sector 29
Fine Dining
image - Melange - The Pllazio Hotel
Fine Dining

Melange - The Pllazio Hotel

Do You Have Breakfast Plans? Then Take Your Family To Melange At The Pllazio Hotel
Sector 29
Pubs
image - Brew Buddy
Pubs

Brew Buddy

Hate Shouting For Drinks? Sector 29’s Brew Buddy Offers Beer On Tap At Your Table!
Sector 29
Pubs
image - Outputt
Pubs

Outputt

Pretty Lights, BYOB & Outdoor Seating: Ever Chilled At This Ahaata?
Sector 29
Hotels
image - The Westin Gurgaon
Hotels

The Westin Gurgaon

Four Restaurants, Hot Stone Massages & High-Tech Beds: This Place Is Perfect For A Long Weekend Staycation
Sector 29
Breweries
image - PitStop BrewPub
Breweries

PitStop BrewPub

Triple Your Fun With Bowling, Sky Karting & Good Food At SMAAASH
Sector 29
