West Patel Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in West Patel Nagar
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Bars
Markets
Street Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Kingdom Of Momos
Drop By This Cute Little Kingdom For Their Killer Momos & Yum Chinese
West Patel Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
China Chowk
A Hidden Gem For Some Yummy Chilli Potatoes!
West Patel Nagar
Musical Instrument Stores
Raj Musicals
Take Your Pick: This Store Offers An Excellent Range Of Music Instruments
West Patel Nagar
Food Stores
Hot Chips
Do You Fancy South Indian Chips? Then Visit Hot Chips In Patel Nagar Now!
West Patel Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Kennedy's
Introduce Your Taste Buds To Kurkure Momos And Chilli Chicken Burgers At Kennedy's
West Patel Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Bille Di Hatti
Bille Di Hatti In Patel Nagar Is Here To Stay!
Patel Nagar
Cafes
May Day Bookstore & Cafe
May Day Bookstore In West Delhi Is A Hidden Gem for Bookworms
Other
Fox My Box
Custom Paint Jobs for Your Gadgets with Fox My Box
East Patel Nagar
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
East Patel Nagar
Other
Copy Copy
Looking For Personalised Tees & Merchandises? Then You've To Check Out This Patel Nagar Store!
East Patel Nagar
Cafes
Qbic Cafe
Drop By Qbic Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Patel Nagar
Gyms
Divaa Fitness
Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces
East Patel Nagar
Sweet Shops
Aaojee Pastry & Sweets
Never Say No To Chhole Bhatura, Especially When It's By This Small Eatery
New Delhi
Delivery Services
Z Corner
Biryani Lovers, Z Corner In East Patel Nagar Has To Be On Your List
East Patel Nagar
Food Stores
Rachna Stores
The Little Rachna Store Offers The Best Gujarati Snacks In Town
East Patel Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Brownie Point
30 Kinds Of Brownies That Melt In Your Mouth: This Bakery Is #DessertGoals
East Patel Nagar
Other
Kathputli Colony Slum
Kathputli Colony - Delhi’s Lesser Known Artist Hub
Street Food
Gol Gappas & Papdi Chaat's Stall
Street Food Game Strong: This Place Has Been Serving Golgappas & Papdi Chaat For 25 Years!
East Patel Nagar
Delivery Services
Johny's Vada Pav
Here's Where You Can Get Maharashtrian Street Food In West Delhi
East Patel Nagar
Casual Dining
Tsui Wong
Classic Chinese Food For Every Generation At Tsui Wong
East Patel Nagar
Stationery Stores
Crafters Corner
Into DIY Crafts? Crafter’s Corner Will Make You Lose It
Najafgarh
Lounges
Markaz Cafe & Lounge
This Dreamy Cafe Has A Pool Side Along With Delectable Food And Drinks!
Casual Dining
Naivedyam
Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam
East Patel Nagar
Casual Dining
Kebab Obsession
Like Eating Kebabs? Then Kebab Obsession In Rajinder Nagar Is Where You Need To Be
Rajendra Place
Bakeries
The Old Baker - Jaypee Siddharth
The Mango Pastry At The Old Baker In Rajinder Nagar Is To Die For
Rajendra Place
