May Day Bookstore In West Delhi Is A Hidden Gem for Bookworms

Started by a group of theatre enthusiasts, who wanted a place of their own to hold meetings, practices, and discussions, May Day Bookstore is ideal for book enthusiasts who just want to spend a few hours in the company of just their books. The entire store has an understated old-world charm about it. A few tables and chairs, and a few couches means that there are minimum distractions, making it the perfect paradise not just for readers, but for writers, thinkers, and all lovers of art. So, whether you consider yourself the literary type or not, visit this place just to soak in the charm of a place that is an oasis of peace and calm in the middle of a chaotic city.

The variety of books available here is amazing. Even better, most of them are second-hand, so they’re easy on the pocket as well. Because May Day is run by theatre enthusiasts, you can also expect lots of eclectic workshops, vibrant performances, book launches, group readings and so much more.

