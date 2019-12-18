Goa is home to travellers from all over the world. Naturally over the years many 5 star hotels have come up to accommodate the needs of the weary traveller — and while many choose to be experimental with their stay choices, we also know a whole bunch of tourists who like to book ahead and stick to the safe confines of a comfortable, full-service hotel. Now, especially if you’re looking forward to a relaxed holiday complete with pool time, room service, easy cabs and just all the pampering, we've curated the list of our favourite five star hotels in Goa.
These Five Star Hotels Promise A Memorable Vacation In Goa
Le Meridien, Calangute
A part of the Marriott Group of hotels, Le Meridian located in the boisterous Calangute area is a five star luxury resort in North Goa. Inspired by the rich arts and heritage that the state has to offer, Le Meridien is a great choice for discerning travellers. Spacious rooms, floor to ceiling windows, a fully equipped fitness centre, a beautiful outdoor pool and some of the best international cuisine restaurants, this five star hotel in North Goa has it all. The best part — it is centrally located, and is barely a stone’s throw away from some of the most popular beaches, markets, restaurants and bars in the area, so whether you are on a honeymoon or a business trip, this property will make sure you have nothing to complain about.
- Room Rent: ₹ 8709
W Goa
Set along the coastline of the spectacular Vagator Beach, lined by dramatic red cliffs, and numerous palm trees swaying to the winds, W Goa is a sought-after, utterly gorgeous five star hotel. Besides the fact that it is located in one of the most happening areas in North Goa, W Goa by itself is a world of its own. The property has over a hundred, tastefully done up rooms and villas, making for a great mix of privacy and luxury. It combines the abundance of nature that Goa has to offer with a cosmopolitan, multi-cultural vibe. Their in-house restaurant Spice Traders, serves some delectable Asian food, while the Woobar hosts some great live DJ acts while also serving delicious cocktails. Add that to an outdoor rock pool, a fitness centre and an upscale spa, making this one of the best five star hotels in Goa. To top it off their Whatever/Whenever Valet Service is on call 24/7 for anything that you might need.
- Price for two: ₹ 18000
Taj Holiday Village & Spa
Located in the upbeat area of Calangute, Taj Holiday Village Resort and Spa is a paradise of luxury, set amidst lush nature. With the beach on one side, and dense foliage on another, this 5 star hotel in North Goa offers 142 elegantly designed terracotta-roof suites and villas. A flavour of the traditional Indo-Portuguese architecture and hospitality guides the aesthetics of the place, and the suites and villas are just as magnificent as are the resort’s alfresco offerings. Here you can savour a delicious three-course Thai lunch at Banyan Tree, which is easily one of Goa’s best Asian restaurants or let your hair down while you enjoy a drink and aperitif at the sunken bar and pool. All of this, besides a well equipped fitness centre, a tennis court, and some of the most relaxing massages available at their in-house spa, makes this one of our top recommendations for five star hotels in Goa.
- Room Rent: ₹ 13600
Grand Hyatt Goa
Located in Bambolim with direct access to the Bambolim Beach, Grand Hyatt in Goa ranks high in our list of 5 star hotels in Goa. A true-blue luxury resort, the Grand Hyatt boasts of upscale rooms, each with a private terrace and overlooks the stunning blue waters of the Bambolim Bay and is spread out across 28 acres of colourful, tropical gardens and lush lawns. This Goa hotel comes with several restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools as well as a spa that combines the best of western and eastern treatment therapies. To top it off, it also has seven restaurants and bars which serve you some of the finest food and cocktails, to make sure that you get the taste of Goa, just right!
- Room Rent: ₹ 7682
Alila Diwa Goa
Modern, high-end and chic along with a touch of the old world charm that echoes the Goa vibe, Alila Diwa gets it just right. Located in Majorda in South Goa, this five star hotel in South Goa, is replete with all the luxuries you could have asked for, while still being set amidst lush nature. Their infinity pool is something we cannot get enough of. The rooms come equipped with their own private terraces and balconies and even have a hot tub. Their curated Dine in the Dark experience is something we highly recommend, where your eyes take a break, while your taste-buds take over, while their Courtyard bar sports an elegant retro theme. Want more? They have a curated private Treehouse, full with a butler and a three course meal, that you can book for the perfect romantic evening.
- Room Rent: ₹ 13345
Marriott Resort & Spa
Located centrally in Miramar, Marriott Resort & Spa offers the best of both worlds — while it is only a stone’s throw away from the capital city of Panjim, the resort is nestled amidst picturesque views of the Arabian Sea and Mandovi River. Tastefully done up rooms that offer both sea-views and garden views, this Goa five star offers award-winning hospitality and service, much in tune with the Marriott chain the world over. Apart from all the regular five star facilities like a well equipped fitness centre, a rejuvenating in-house spa, delectable food at their in-house restaurant, what we really dig at the Marriott Resort and Spa in Panjim, is their swim-up bar! Drinks and dinner, after a hearty swim, and you’re sorted for the day!
- Room Rent: ₹ 13727
