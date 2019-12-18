These Five Star Hotels Promise A Memorable Vacation In Goa

Set along the coastline of the spectacular Vagator Beach, lined by dramatic red cliffs, and numerous palm trees swaying to the winds, W Goa is a sought-after, utterly gorgeous five star hotel. Besides the fact that it is located in one of the most happening areas in North Goa, W Goa by itself is a world of its own. The property has over a hundred, tastefully done up rooms and villas, making for a great mix of privacy and luxury. It combines the abundance of nature that Goa has to offer with a cosmopolitan, multi-cultural vibe. Their in-house restaurant Spice Traders, serves some delectable Asian food, while the Woobar hosts some great live DJ acts while also serving delicious cocktails. Add that to an outdoor rock pool, a fitness centre and an upscale spa, making this one of the best five star hotels in Goa. To top it off their Whatever/Whenever Valet Service is on call 24/7 for anything that you might need.