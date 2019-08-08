Head To This Hidden Perennial Waterfall In Gokarna For A Swim & Cliff Jumping

Vibhooti Falls are maintained by the Karnataka government and have measures for changing clothes and having snacks along the way. The waterfall has a freshwater lagoon where you can relax by swimming, it's full of small fishes which constantly nibble on you giving you a ticklish experience. It's an hour drive from Gokarna which is known for its beaches so not many people know about it, also if you want to take a break from the sun and sand this place is a perfect option. You have to pay a tentative amount as an entry fee and then there's a fifteen-twenty minute easy trek to head on to the waterfall. There are roadside shacks which serve snacks, Maggi and Omelette which can fill your tummy post swimming in the lagoon. The water is extremely fresh and you can almost see the stones below, there's a depression in between the waterfall where people usually do cliff jumping from a certain limited height. The place is extremely clean so do your bit and please do not litter. It's a perennial waterfall so it's open even during the summer season but during the monsoon period, the entry is prohibited to avoid accidents. Alcohol is strictly prohibited at this place so family people can enjoy here and have a blast. The waterfall is surrounded by medicinal plants so mosquitoes and insects aren't a problem at this place also the water which comes through the falls is drinkable I've done it myself it's fresh and full of minerals!