Morgan's Place

Morgan's Place, Of The Alice In Wonderland Fame, Is Now By The Beach In Anjuna
Vedatmana By The Sea

This Villa's Pool Opens Right On To Anjuna Beach & It's All Sort Of #Goals
The Square Sparrow

Drop By This Multi Cuisine Quirky Restro Bar For Some Amazing Food & Drinks!
Anamiva

Forget Hospitality Chains: This New Artsy Hotel In Anjuna Will Remind You Of Bali
FootLoose Hostel

Pack Your Bags: We Found This Cool Backpacker Hostel On The Vagator Hill
Sangria

Upcycled Decor & Yum Sandwiches: We Dig This Vagator Cafe For Many Reasons
Captain's Bar

Live Music & Doggie Cuddles? This Pet-Friendly Bar In Anjuna's Open Till 4am
Orritel Village Square Goa

Oh-So-Green! This Eco-Friendly Resort In North Goa Is Comfy & Convenient
Kassa

Dig The Clean, Minimal Aesthetic? You'll Love This Design Store In Anjuna
Cafe Looda

Cafe Looda Is One Of The Few Beach Shacks Open Through The Goa Rains
Flour Power Bakeria

Sourdough Pizzas To Apple Pies: Everything From This Bakeria Tastes Other-Worldy
Elephant Art Cafe

Drop By This Pretty Art Cafe When In Goa
Jungle Riders

Hip & Sexy: This Store In Anjuna Is Heaven For Biking Enthusiasts
CocoRoots

Septum Rings, Ear Cuffs & More: Pick Up Natural, Quirky Jewellery From Coco Roots
The Coffee & Kombucha Bar

Move Over, Beer! This Hipster Cafe Has Kombucha On Tap & Amaze Coffee
Craft Hostels

Pretty & Super Affordable: Isn't Craft Hostels In North Goa Just The Best?
Soul Booster

We Love Having Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee At This Healthy Cafe In Anjuna
Chef Cantando

This Beach-Facing Restaurant In Anjuna Has Great Views & Even Better Fusion Food
Mahe - Modern Coastal Cuisine

Bold & Beautiful! Take Your Date To This Modern Coastal Cuisine Restaurant
Sunset Meadows

A Pool, Hammocks & Private Verandahs: This Farm Stay In Anjuna Has It All
