Anjuna
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Anjuna
Cafes
Homestays
Hostels
Hotels
Casual Dining
Bars
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Shacks
Amusement Parks
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Morgan's Place
Morgan's Place, Of The Alice In Wonderland Fame, Is Now By The Beach In Anjuna
Anjuna
Homestays
Homestays
Vedatmana By The Sea
This Villa's Pool Opens Right On To Anjuna Beach & It's All Sort Of #Goals
Anjuna
Bars
Bars
The Square Sparrow
Drop By This Multi Cuisine Quirky Restro Bar For Some Amazing Food & Drinks!
Anjuna
Homestays
Homestays
Anamiva
Forget Hospitality Chains: This New Artsy Hotel In Anjuna Will Remind You Of Bali
Anjuna
Hotels
Hotels
FootLoose Hostel
Pack Your Bags: We Found This Cool Backpacker Hostel On The Vagator Hill
Anjuna
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sangria
Upcycled Decor & Yum Sandwiches: We Dig This Vagator Cafe For Many Reasons
Anjuna
Bars
Bars
Captain's Bar
Live Music & Doggie Cuddles? This Pet-Friendly Bar In Anjuna's Open Till 4am
Anjuna
Hotels
Hotels
Orritel Village Square Goa
Oh-So-Green! This Eco-Friendly Resort In North Goa Is Comfy & Convenient
Anjuna
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kassa
Dig The Clean, Minimal Aesthetic? You'll Love This Design Store In Anjuna
Anjuna
Shacks
Shacks
Cafe Looda
Cafe Looda Is One Of The Few Beach Shacks Open Through The Goa Rains
Anjuna
Cafes
Cafes
Flour Power Bakeria
Sourdough Pizzas To Apple Pies: Everything From This Bakeria Tastes Other-Worldy
Anjuna
Cafes
Cafes
Elephant Art Cafe
Drop By This Pretty Art Cafe When In Goa
Anjuna
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Jungle Riders
Hip & Sexy: This Store In Anjuna Is Heaven For Biking Enthusiasts
Anjuna
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
CocoRoots
Septum Rings, Ear Cuffs & More: Pick Up Natural, Quirky Jewellery From Coco Roots
Anjuna
Cafes
Cafes
The Coffee & Kombucha Bar
Move Over, Beer! This Hipster Cafe Has Kombucha On Tap & Amaze Coffee
Anjuna
Hostels
Hostels
Craft Hostels
Pretty & Super Affordable: Isn't Craft Hostels In North Goa Just The Best?
Anjuna
Cafes
Cafes
Soul Booster
We Love Having Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee At This Healthy Cafe In Anjuna
Anjuna
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chef Cantando
This Beach-Facing Restaurant In Anjuna Has Great Views & Even Better Fusion Food
Anjuna
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mahe - Modern Coastal Cuisine
Bold & Beautiful! Take Your Date To This Modern Coastal Cuisine Restaurant
Anjuna
Homestays
Homestays
Sunset Meadows
A Pool, Hammocks & Private Verandahs: This Farm Stay In Anjuna Has It All
Anjuna
