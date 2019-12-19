Forget Hospitality Chains: This New Artsy Hotel In Anjuna Will Remind You Of Bali

Anamiva by AM Hotel Kollection is an imposing structure from the outside but nothing really prepares you for what lies inside. It’s a lovely hotel that’s bang in the middle of all activity and yet is a haven for all things nature and art. Cosy, private, modern and competitively priced, book yourself a stay here if your next vacay is going to be about enjoying North Goa’s sand and sundowners.

With 20 plus rooms, some special suites and two extra special penthouses, this is compact like a boutique hotel but the service and facilities can easily give the hospitality heavyweights a run for their money. The tastefully designed rooms and colourfully painted hotel walls add that upbeat and flamboyant vibe without making it kitschy. This property comes with ample green pockets and makes clever use of space as well. I mean, there’s nothing less we’d expect from a brand that’s got some really stellar hotels running across India and Indonesia.

The suites come with a gorgeous balcony and bathtub that we’re biased towards but if you’re not keen on spending as much, their standard rooms with small sit-outs are equally appealing. Each of the rooms also come well-equipped with a TV, wifi, wardrobe, electric kettles and the works. When you’re done being basic, take a moment and you’ll be surprised at all the art that’s been seamlessly scattered for a zany vibe. The pool is perfect to laze around and when you’ve had enough, there’s always margaritas and fresh juices waiting.

Even if you aren’t lodged at Anamiva, you can hit up their in-house cafe, Pao, that’s got a mish mash of brekkie, snacks and mini meals (the fish and chips and pan fried noodles are our favourite). If you’re hungrier or have friends and fam visiting you at the hotel, their multi-level bar and restaurant, Moyo, will spoil you with over 90 different dishes spanning across Continental, Indian, Goan and Italian. Everything here is made using fresh produce and the chef loves working with seasonal ingredients. The menu ensures there’s representation from diverse food groups between soups and salads to seafood in local masalas to burgers, biryani and pasta.

The tariffs start at INR 4.5k and vary depending on the season and type of rooms.




