With the combined charm of Goa’s history and Portuguese influence in the dishes, Cafe Venite wears a comforting and warm vibe. It's loved by tourists (and folks who've made Goa their home) for its service and small balcony sit-outs.
Portuguese-Style Balconies & Coffee Liqueur: Venite Bar In Panjim's So Old-School
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Tucked inside an authentic Goan style building, the restaurant has marine memorabilia as a part of its lovely decor. Known for their legendary architecture, they even have intimate seating experience for two on their balcony, making your meal cosy and memorable.
The rickety bar-vibe and the service have earned them tonnes of regular customers. But you know what keeps us going back? The stuffed bangde fry that's absolutely delicious and sinful! You can also eat to your heart’s content from their specials menu, that are prepared with just the right balance of flavour and spices. The fish served is always fresh as well.
Don’t hesitate in chatting with the other visitors, as it’s thronged by tourists from around the world and the place invites open exchange of conversation with all. You can also ask their waiters about details of any dish and you'll be amazed at their knowledge of the ingredients and taste of the dishes served.
What Could Be Better
The menu is not too indulgent and vegetarians can have a difficult time choosing. Unfortunately, we weren't floored with the Veg Chilli Fry with rice - it was a bit too bland for our liking. That said, we've heard good things about the platter so we're going to give that a shot instead.
Pro-Tip
Try the coconut coffee liqueur for a kick of cinnamon. Everyone who's tried this is a convert.
Comments (0)