Portuguese-Style Balconies & Coffee Liqueur: Venite Bar In Panjim's So Old-School

Tucked inside an authentic Goan style building, the restaurant has marine memorabilia as a part of its lovely decor. Known for their legendary architecture, they even have intimate seating experience for two on their balcony, making your meal cosy and memorable.

The rickety bar-vibe and the service have earned them tonnes of regular customers. But you know what keeps us going back? The stuffed bangde fry that's absolutely delicious and sinful! You can also eat to your heart’s content from their specials menu, that are prepared with just the right balance of flavour and spices. The fish served is always fresh as well.

Don’t hesitate in chatting with the other visitors, as it’s thronged by tourists from around the world and the place invites open exchange of conversation with all. You can also ask their waiters about details of any dish and you'll be amazed at their knowledge of the ingredients and taste of the dishes served.

