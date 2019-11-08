Stay, Eat, Chill: This Travel Guide For Morjim Beach Will Have You Sorted

Morjim Beach, up in the North is one of our favourite beaches in Goa. Located north of the Chapora river Estuary, it has often been frequented by Russians earning it the title of ‘Little Russia’. While this is changing with every season, the vast stretches of white sand and the calm waters of the Arabian sea definitely make Morjim beach one of the best beaches in Goa.

Once here, you can easily spend a couple of days just cafe-hopping, chilling, spending time at the beach, or indulging in some water sports. Here’s a quick guide to Morjim beach if you've decided to spend your next Goa vacation here. 

Where To Stay In Morjim

Morjim beach has plenty of options to stay that fit all budgets. If you’re here on a luxurious holiday with friends and family, Villa Morjim is a great villa — located right on the banks of the Chapora river, it is an elegant heritage property that’ll transport you to the world of royalty in no time. Larisa Beach Resort, where the rooms come with hot-tubs is another gem that combines the joys of a beach life and a luxuries of a proper resort. Or, you can try SinQ Beach Resort especially if you're holidaying with bae and totally dig outdoor jacuzzis and beach-side dining. 

Amongst budget stays in Morjim, check out Rockwater resorts, Treebo Village, Susegat Beach Resort, Marbela Beach Resort and Montego Bay Beach Village — each of these offer aesthetically designed rooms, very close to the beach. If you're even remotely into wellness and clean eating and wouldn't mind being at a yoga class or two, Devarya Wellness is definitely one of the prettiest beach resorts around.

On a shoestring budget? No problem. There’s a plethora of solo-tripper hostels around. Woke Morjim, Back 2 Basics and Wanderers Hostel will have a warm bed and cold beer for you, for under INR 500.

Resorts

Larisa Beach Resort

4.2

Morjim Beach Road, Morjim, Goa

Where To Eat In Morjim

Goa’s food landscape is ever-evolving and Morjim beach is no exception. Amongst our favourite spots to eat is the Sea Bird Beach Cafe for some delish brunch, that then easily stretches to dinner. Base is another of our favourites in the area — thai green curry and burgers (even the veggie burger!) here are a must-try. La Cucina serves up some mouth watering pizzas, while The Rice Mill — bar-cum-cafe housed in a gorgeous restored rice mill, only slightly away from the main Morjim beach is great for some quick bites — and of course their Saturday night jazz sessions. Another sunset favourite is Burger Factory Morjim where we spoil ourselves with their cheddar-filled beef burgers, fries, thick shakes and beach views. 

Momo cravings after a swim — we have a solution for that too — head to Tibet cafe right on the Morjim beach road for some delish prawn, chicken and cheese momos. Here’s a tip — if you’re having one of those sudden chaat cravings right at the Morjim junction there’s a guy who sells what are probably the best chaats in North Goa. 

If you aren’t fussed about being on the beach, The Garage cafe is a chill cafe with field views and great food. Alternatively Fish & Feni and TRIP Restrobar are beach shacks we keep going back to. 

Cafes

Base - Cafe & Lounge

4.4

191/2, Morjim Ashvem Road, New Wada, Morjim, Goa

Things To Do In Morjim

During season, Morjim beach is definitely one of the most happening beaches around buzzing with activities and nightlife. If you’re in the mood to party like a boss, head to Club M at Marbela for their legendary weekend parties. Rockwater Resort as well as LoudStation — a happening shack also host some rocking parties and music gigs, plus bonus is that LoudStation is open till the wee hours of the morning. If water sports is your thing head to Vaayu  in Mandrem, about 15 mins away from Morjim beach— they offer an array of water sports and lessons in surfing, Kite surfing, Stand Up Paddle boarding, Kayaking and Wakeboarding. On weekdays they also host movie screenings, art shows and in general are a great collaborative art space that you should definitely check out. 

From the Morjim Jetty, Konkan Explorers take people for kayaking trips through the mangroves and it’s one the the most beautiful water experiences with the safest, most reliable bunch of folks. You can also opt for a leisurely sunset cruise on Chapora river or an overnight houseboat stay if you’re not one for extreme water sports. Other than that, you can also drive up to Chapora Fort which is about half an hour away. 

Pubs

Club M - Marbela Beach Resort

Marbela Beach Resort, 782, Morjim Ashvem Road, Morjim, Goa

#ProTip

Located right beside Morjim, is Ashwem village — another beachside village with plenty to explore.

Other

Ashwem

4.6

Mandrem, Goa

