Stay, Eat, Chill: This Travel Guide For Morjim Beach Will Have You Sorted

Goa’s food landscape is ever-evolving and Morjim beach is no exception. Amongst our favourite spots to eat is the Sea Bird Beach Cafe for some delish brunch, that then easily stretches to dinner. Base is another of our favourites in the area — thai green curry and burgers (even the veggie burger!) here are a must-try. La Cucina serves up some mouth watering pizzas, while The Rice Mill — bar-cum-cafe housed in a gorgeous restored rice mill, only slightly away from the main Morjim beach is great for some quick bites — and of course their Saturday night jazz sessions. Another sunset favourite is Burger Factory Morjim where we spoil ourselves with their cheddar-filled beef burgers, fries, thick shakes and beach views.
Momo cravings after a swim — we have a solution for that too — head to Tibet cafe right on the Morjim beach road for some delish prawn, chicken and cheese momos. Here’s a tip — if you’re having one of those sudden chaat cravings right at the Morjim junction there’s a guy who sells what are probably the best chaats in North Goa.
If you aren’t fussed about being on the beach, The Garage cafe is a chill cafe with field views and great food. Alternatively Fish & Feni and TRIP Restrobar are beach shacks we keep going back to.
