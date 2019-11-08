Stay, Eat, Chill: This Travel Guide For Morjim Beach Will Have You Sorted

Morjim beach has plenty of options to stay that fit all budgets. If you’re here on a luxurious holiday with friends and family, Villa Morjim is a great villa — located right on the banks of the Chapora river, it is an elegant heritage property that’ll transport you to the world of royalty in no time. Larisa Beach Resort, where the rooms come with hot-tubs is another gem that combines the joys of a beach life and a luxuries of a proper resort. Or, you can try SinQ Beach Resort especially if you're holidaying with bae and totally dig outdoor jacuzzis and beach-side dining.

Amongst budget stays in Morjim, check out Rockwater resorts, Treebo Village, Susegat Beach Resort, Marbela Beach Resort and Montego Bay Beach Village — each of these offer aesthetically designed rooms, very close to the beach. If you're even remotely into wellness and clean eating and wouldn't mind being at a yoga class or two, Devarya Wellness is definitely one of the prettiest beach resorts around.

On a shoestring budget? No problem. There’s a plethora of solo-tripper hostels around. Woke Morjim, Back 2 Basics and Wanderers Hostel will have a warm bed and cold beer for you, for under INR 500.