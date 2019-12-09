Go On A Date With Simba, Nala Or Timon At Kolkata's Only Animal Kingdom

After watching Lion King, you might be tempted to go on a date with Simba or Pumba. What if we tell you that it's actually possible if you happen to be in the City of Joy! Tag along your squad at Alipore Zoo or Calcutta Zoo to spend a day amid wilderness.

The oldest and only zoo in the city, Alipore Zoo is on the must-visit list of every Kolkatan ever since he/she steps on this planet. Spread across an area of 46.5 acres, the zoo has been operating since 1876 and is flocked by thousands of tourists every year. Many may not know the zoo had been home to Aldabra giant tortoise, Adwaita, who lived for over 250 years before he died in 2006.

The zoo is home to a variety of exotic animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Elephant, the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros, white tiger, zebra, antelope, deer and more. You'll also get to admire various attractive and flamboyant birds like Macaws and Lorikeet, Swinhoe's Pheasant, Lady Amherst's Pheasant, Golden Pheasant, Ostrich, Emu and Hornbills. Bookmark this place during winters as the zoo is flocked by migratory birds like Sarus Crane.

Equipped with new glass-walled enclosures and building of aviaries, you better plan a trip here if you haven't already.