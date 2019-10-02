Artsy Cafe's Brand New Menu Will Leave You Wanting For More

Artsy is one of our favourite cafes in the city, thanks to their healthy and delectable food on offer. And now they're adding more new stuff! Enjoy eight new types of omelettes, pancakes, sandwiches, tacos and chicken and fish options. Who said you can eat omelettes only for breakfast? Artsy has come up with a healthy dinner omelette made with quinoa, feta cheese and tzatziki. If you’re a pancake person, go for their local honey and butter pancakes with brown butter caramel sauce, honeycomb and chocolate sauce or fresh fruits and whipped cream toppings.

Their in-house Harissa Grilled Chicken Breast served with fresh basil quinoa and pomegranate arugula salad is the perfect blend of health and taste. Vegetarians, don't be disappointed as there's Bechamel Garlic Mushrooms on Toast as well as Hot Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip served with Focaccia Crackers. The city surely loves its fish way too much which is why their Scallion Fish in salmon or bhetki with chilli oil, ginger, bok choy and spring onions is a must-try.

Health freaks can opt for their Fruit Punch Bowl that’s got flavoured yoghurt with seasonal fruits served with muesli. No meal is complete without the perfect beverage. Their four new hot and cold coffee options are designed to give you a true farm-to-table experience.