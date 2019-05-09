From Scrabble To Settlers: This Gaming Group In The City Is Bringing Back Tabletop Gaming

Barring a few classic games like scrabble, chess, pictionary, taboo and Monopoly, the graph of board games for the adult segment in India has gone into a slump. Gamerheads is here to change that, with an amazing kitty of games (over 75 international board games), most of which are not available in India, including some rare and popular gems like Settlers of Catan, Splendor or Ticket to Ride.

Get ready to make new friends or catch up with old ones over board gaming marathons at hangouts like Zucca, Zasu, Openhouse, Chai Break, Dugout and Mamasan. However, if you are worried about making a fool out of yourself playing games you have never played before, don’t fret. No prior knowledge is needed as Gamerheads will ensure you understand all the necessary rules and techniques before you start.

Expect games like Catan and Carcassone (where players create a Medieval French landscape featuring robbers, monks, knights and more), Takenoko, and Monopoly themed on either Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. If you participate and win a Settlers of Catan tournament organised by them, you might end up with a cash prize of INR 5000. What’s really interesting is that apart from introducing new board games, they are also making great strides towards bringing back traditional ones like Chess and Chausar.

Whats more? You can even get them to organise a private gaming party for your squad. Just request them for a complete checklist, choose your favourites and let the experts show you and your pals a good time.

