The Poush Mela in Santiniketan for a Cultural Crash Course

The Poush Mela still holds the essence of a quintessential, traditional mela or village fair. The action starts before you even reach the mela grounds with rickshaw-wallahsliterally dragging you to the venue. The aroma of roasted peanuts and old yellowed books greet you as you enter the sprawling field. While children enjoy their rides and candy floss, the women get themselves busy with shopping as the choices here are limitless.

Be it local handicraft, terracotta from Bishnupur or exquisite leatherwork, the mela has it all. Tagore started the mela with the idea of promoting local artisans, and even today they are an integral part of the fair.

The culinary delights are also not to be missed. There are rows of kiosks selling a wide assortment of cutlets, locally known as chops. And their variety is unending: Potato, banana flower, fish or egg fillings. Don’t forget to take a look around the Visva-Bharati University campus; important sculptures of Ramkinkar Baij, life size murals and many interesting artwork greet you at every corner.

Where: Santiniketan (Nearest Railway Station, Bolpur)

When: Last week of December, every year

Contact: www.wbtourism.gov.in (West Bengal Tourism organises tours to Santiniketan)

Distance: 170kms from Kolkata